Sensex gains 175 points, Nifty settles above 25,700
Business
The Indian stock market saw another day of gains on Tuesday, thanks to a strong comeback from IT stocks.
Nifty closed up 0.17% at 25,725, and Sensex rose 0.21% to finish at 83,451—hinting that tech shares might have been overlooked lately.
Fractal Analytics and Infosys lead the charge
Fractal Analytics closed at ₹883.45, gaining 4.3%, with analysts seeing big upside ahead.
Infosys also climbed nearly 2%, boosted by its new partnership with Anthropic AI for enterprise solutions.
Newgen Software surges, while Kwality Wall's and Ola Electric fall
Newgen Software jumped a solid 14%, riding the IT wave and showing investors are backing companies with strong fundamentals.
Meanwhile, Kwality Wall's slipped 5%, now down 30% from its demerger price, and Ola Electric dropped another 3% after reporting heavy losses and shrinking revenue.