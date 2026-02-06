Sensex gains 266 points, Nifty settles near 25,700 mark
Business
Markets wrapped up Thursday on a positive note—Sensex climbed 266 points to close at 83,580, and Nifty added 51 points to end at 25,693.
The boost mainly came from FMCG stocks and some private banks holding strong, even though IT stocks pulled things down a bit.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
ITC led the charge with its stock jumping over 5%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank followed with a solid 3% gain.
Hindustan Unilever also chipped in with nearly a 3% rise.
On the flip side, big IT names like TCS and Tech Mahindra dropped around 1.7%, and others like Infosys, HCLTech, HDFC Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, and Adani Ports also slipped—putting some brakes on the overall rally.