Sensex gains 266 points, Nifty settles near 25,700 mark

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

ITC led the charge with its stock jumping over 5%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank followed with a solid 3% gain.

Hindustan Unilever also chipped in with nearly a 3% rise.

On the flip side, big IT names like TCS and Tech Mahindra dropped around 1.7%, and others like Infosys, HCLTech, HDFC Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, and Adani Ports also slipped—putting some brakes on the overall rally.