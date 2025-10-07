Sensex gains 55 points, Nifty50 rises to 25,093
Indian stock markets started Tuesday on a gentle high, with the Sensex up 55 points at 81,845 and Nifty50 rising 15 points to 25,093.
This comes right after Monday's strong rally, so investors are watching closely to see if the momentum continues.
Global market trends
Big sector results—think banking, IT, and consumer goods—are expected soon and could shape where the market heads next.
Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei kept climbing for a second day and US tech indices hit record highs, showing global markets are buzzing even as the Dow cooled off a bit.
Local and foreign investor insights
Local investors poured in over ₹5,000 crore on Monday even as foreign investors pulled back slightly—a sign of growing homegrown confidence.
Gold is trending up thanks to uncertainty in US politics and economics, while oil prices are steady for now due to balanced supply and demand.