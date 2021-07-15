Home / News / Business News / Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record
Business

Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 05:49 pm
Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record
Sensex ended 0.48 percent higher at 53,158.85

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 255 points to close at an all-time high on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T, and HCL Tech. The 30-share BSE index settled 254.75 points or 0.48 percent higher at its lifetime high of 53,158.85. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 70.25 points or 0.44 percent to its all-time high of 15,924.20.

In this article
Gains and losses

Who were the top gainers or losers?

Amid signs of earnings recovery, HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 percent, followed by L&T, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, ITC, and Tata Steel. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Asian Paints, Titan, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards. Sensex touched a record intra-day peak of 53,266.12 while Nifty reached its intra-day peak at 15,952.35.

Expert talks

IT stocks were the reason behind the record high

As global investors digest inflation data and the US Fed commentary, Dalal Street bulls were seen betting on economic recovery as IT stocks continue to power the indices to new highs, said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities. Markets seemed in no mood to oblige investors waiting on the sidelines for a correction as sector rotation played its part during the session.

Global markets

Brent crude was trading at $74.24 per barrel

Capital Goods made a smart comeback and the broader market was buzzing with action across real estate, Ranganathan added. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.70 percent to $74.24 per barrel.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Dearness Allowance for government employees hiked from July 1

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs. 18,000 crore for new factory

Auto

Olympics: Decoding the records which might never get broken

Sports

Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

Entertainment

ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors

Technology

We're in early stages of third COVID-19 wave: WHO chief

World

Latest Business News

Fuel prices hiked again, petrol costs Rs. 101.54/liter in Delhi

Business

Dearness Allowance for government employees hiked from July 1

Business

'We all quit': Burger King staff post on store sign

Business

Sensex drops over 100 points in early trade

Business

Zomato's IPO opens for subscription: Should you invest?

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business

Bombay Stock Exchange News

Sensex drops 183 points; Nifty slips below 15,700 points

Business

Sensex ends above 53,000-mark for the first time

Business

Sensex snaps four-day losing streak, ends 166 points higher

Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade

Business

Sensex rallies over 350 points to hit record intra-day high

Business
Trending Topics