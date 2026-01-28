Sensex jumps as India-EU trade deal lifts market mood
The Sensex shot up 594 points to 82,451 and Nifty50 climbed 189 points on Tuesday morning.
This rally came after news broke about a major India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), plus strong buying from Indian investors.
Why does this matter?
The new India-EU FTA is set to eliminate or reduce 90% of tariffs, covering over 96% of EU tariff lines and over 90% of Indian exports by value once fully implemented.
For India, that means better deals in sectors like chemicals and pharma—opening up fresh opportunities for businesses and jobs.
What's driving the surge?
Besides the FTA buzz, investors are gearing up for the upcoming Union Budget.
Domestic institutional investors poured in ₹8,999 crore, outweighing foreign selling.
Sectors like energy, metals, and banking led the rally—even as some stocks like Asian Paints took a hit—showing how different industries react to big policy moves.