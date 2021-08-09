Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty tops 16,300

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, ITC, and HUL amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index was trading 219.52 points or 0.40 percent higher at 54,497.24, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 65.05 points or 0.40 percent to 16,303.25. Here's more.

Information

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over two percent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and Asian Paints. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr. Reddy's, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Capital market

FIIs were net sellers in the capital market

In the previous session, Sensex had ended 215.12 points or 0.39 percent lower at 54,277.72, and Nifty fell 56.40 points or 0.35 percent to 16,238.20. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth R.s 69.37 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Policy

RBI's soft monetary policy augurs well for domestic equities: Expert

"RBI's continued soft monetary policy stance to support ongoing economic recovery augurs well for domestic equities," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities. Further, a faster COVID-19 vaccination process in the country and the absence of a sharp spike in daily coronavirus caseload despite the opening-up economy bode well, he noted.

Other details

International oil benchmark Brent crude trading at $69.41 per barrel

A sharp improvement in key economic indicators like GST collection, auto sales volume, other high-frequency indicators like e-way bills in July suggests a sustainable rebound in corporate earnings in subsequent quarters, he added. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.82 percent to $69.41 per barrel.