Sensex jumps over 220 points in early trade

Sensex is currently trading 0.42 percent higher at 52,772.20

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 220 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS, and Reliance. The 30-share BSE index was trading 220.67 points or 0.42 percent higher at 52,772.20 in the initial deals earlier today. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 62.35 points or 0.39 percent to 15,874.20.

Information

Who were the top gainers or losers?

All the Sensex constituents were trading with gains in morning trade. Asian Paints was the top gainer in the pack, surging around 1.5 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Bank.

Previous session

Sensex ended 0.15 percent higher in the previous session

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.77 points or 0.15 percent higher at its new closing peak of 52,551.53. The NSE Nifty rose 12.50 points or 0.08 percent to a record 15,811.85. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs. 503.51 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

Inflation

WPI inflation accelerated to a record high in May

On the macro-economic data front, rising prices of edible oils and protein-rich items pushed retail inflation to a six-month high of 6.3 percent in May. The wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to a record 12.94 percent in May. In May last year, WPI inflation was (-) 3.37 percent and in April 2021, WPI inflation hit double-digit at 10.49 percent.

Global markets

Brent crude was trading at $73.04 per barrel

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea) were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Shanghai (China) and Hong Kong were trading in the red. US equities finished somewhere in the mix in the previous session. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.25 percent higher at $73.04 per barrel.