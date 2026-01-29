Sensex, Nifty bounce back ahead of Union Budget

The Indian stock market made a solid comeback on Thursday, with the Sensex jumping 905 points to 82,615 and the Nifty climbing above 25,400 after an early dip. Both indexes ended up about 0.33% higher by afternoon.

Why does this matter? This recovery comes just before the upcoming Union Budget—a time when markets usually get extra attention.

For anyone watching or investing, it could be a good entry point near key support levels, especially since institutional investors are buying and economic signals look positive.

What's fueling the rebound? Big players stepped in: Foreign investors bought ₹480 crore after weeks of selling, while domestic funds added ₹3,360 crore.

The latest Economic Survey predicts India's GDP will grow over 7% for the next two years thanks to easing inflation and healthy banks.