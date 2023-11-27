Sensex closes at 65,970 points, Nifty settles near 19,800 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:04 pm Nov 27, 2023

Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, and HCL Tech emerged as the biggest losers

On Monday, the stock market ended on a sluggish note as the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices traded nearly flat. While the Sensex settled at 65,970.04 points, the Nifty stood at 19,794.7 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,955.25 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.86%, 0.67%, and 0.44%, respectively. Furthermore, Cipla, Adani Enterprises, and Divis Labs were the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.39%, 2.31%, and 2.07%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, and HCL Tech emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.69%, 1.61%, and 1.49%, respectively.

Take a sneak peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 34.36 points to 17,525.06 points while the Nikkei gained 177.86 points to 33,447.67 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.11% lower to 14,250.86 points.

INR goes down 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.02% to settle at Rs. 83.37. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.49% to Rs. 61,370, the latter jumped 1.4% to Rs. 73,915. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.43, or 0.56% to $76.02 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $37,361.33, which is down 1.09% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.18%, and is selling at $2,045.53. BNB and Cardano are listed at $228.82 (2.23% down) and $0.3856 (2.00% down), respectively. Finally, up 2.48% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08004.