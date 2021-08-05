Home / News / Business News / Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs
Business

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 07:10 pm
Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs
Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 4%

Extending its winning streak to the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex ended 123.07 points higher at a fresh record on Thursday amid gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ITC. After scaling its lifetime peak of 54,717.24 during the day, the 30-share index settled 123.07 points or 0.23% higher at its record high of 54,492.84.

In this article
Movement

Who were the top gainers and losers?

In a similar movement, the NSE Nifty rose 35.80 points or 0.22% to an all-time peak of 16,294.60, touching an intra-day record of 16,349.45. Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 4%, followed by ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and HCL Tech. On the other hand, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Market

Recovery in FMCG stocks and RIL supported the market: Expert

"Domestic benchmark indices extended gains as rebound in IT and metals supported them to scale new highs. Additionally, recovery in FMCG stocks and RIL supported market," said Binod Modi, Head of Strategy, Reliance Securities. "However, it was...not a broad-based rally as profit booking in midcap and smallcap stocks remained visible with Nifty midcap and smallcap indices declining for the third consecutive day," he added.

Information

Brent crude is trading at $70.89 per barrel

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul ended in the red, while Tokyo closed with gains. Equities in Europe were largely trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent Crude advanced 0.72% to $70.89 per barrel.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Flipkart, founders, nine others slapped with Rs. 10,600-crore ED notice

Latest News

#ENGvIND, Day 2: Match well poised as rain mars proceedings

Sports

Indian woman seeks justice in US; alleges dowry-related torture

World

'Mera Dil Bhi' review: Shaheer Sheikh-Mamta's music video is torturous

Entertainment

Air pollution linked with higher risk of dementia: Study

World

Vodafone Idea shares hit 52-week low amid uncertainty over future

Business

Latest Business News

Flipkart, founders, nine others slapped with Rs. 10,600-crore ED notice

Business

Britannia to hike product prices over rising cost amid COVID-19

Business

Sensex crosses 54K for first time; Nifty soars past 16,200

Business

Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates are now officially divorced

Business

A fresh high: Sensex zooms 873 points; Nifty scales 16K

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) News

Sensex jumps over 300 points in early trade

Business

Sensex rises over 125 points in early trade

Business

Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade

Business

Sensex drops over 250 points in early trade

Business

Sensex rises over 150 points in early trade

Business
Trending Topics