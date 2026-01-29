Sensex, Nifty slip as rupee hits all-time low
Indian stock markets started Thursday in the red—Sensex dropped 275 points and Nifty fell by 48—after the rupee slid to around 91.99 against the US dollar, snapping a short winning streak.
Why does this matter?
A weaker rupee means everyday imports like fuel and electronics get pricier, which can push up inflation and make things costlier for everyone.
Investors are on edge too: $1.7 billion in foreign investments left India just this month, making markets jumpy right before the Budget.
What's behind the drop?
Big sell-offs by foreign investors and strong demand for dollars from Indian companies have put extra pressure on the rupee.
The source does not report a specific percentage change between January 2025 and January 2026; it only notes the rupee fell to its all-time low—reflecting global uncertainty and some tough times for Indian stocks lately.