Sensex, Nifty slip as rupee hits all-time low

A weaker rupee means everyday imports like fuel and electronics get pricier, which can push up inflation and make things costlier for everyone. Investors are on edge too: $1.7 billion in foreign investments left India just this month, making markets jumpy right before the Budget.

What's behind the drop?

Big sell-offs by foreign investors and strong demand for dollars from Indian companies have put extra pressure on the rupee.

The source does not report a specific percentage change between January 2025 and January 2026; it only notes the rupee fell to its all-time low—reflecting global uncertainty and some tough times for Indian stocks lately.