Home / News / Business News / Sensex rises over 125 points in early trade
Business

Sensex rises over 125 points in early trade

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 11:26 am
Sensex rises over 125 points in early trade
Sensex was trading 0.24 percent higher at 52,778.88

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 125 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HDFC twins. Both the indices were oscillating frequently between green and red. The 30-share index was trading 125.81 points or 0.24 percent higher at 52,778.88 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.55 points or 0.24 percent to 15,817.00.

In this article
Gains and losses

Who were the top gainers or losers?

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 8 percent, followed by HCL Tech, Power Grid, HDFC, Dr. Reddy, and M&M. Besides, TCS and HDFC Bank gained up to 0.45 percent in the early deals. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Previous session

Sensex ended 0.40 percent higher in the previous session

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index Sensex climbed 209.36 points or 0.40 percent to close at 52,653.07, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 69.05 points or 0.44 percent to 15,778.45. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 866.26 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

Global markets

Brent crude was trading at $75.53 per barrel

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 42.91 percent growth in the June quarter, consolidated net profit at Rs. 1,365.7 crore on higher revenue. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong were in the red. Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in overnight sessions. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68 percent to $75.53 per barrel.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Leher, IIM Bangalore's SIGMA club collaborate for product management competition

Latest News

England pacer James Anderson turns 39: Decoding his achievements

Sports

IPL: Mumbai Indians appoint Vinay Kumar as talent scout

Sports

Kartik Aaryan's next is 'Freddy,' and then 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' remake

Entertainment

Huawei launches its camera-centric P50 and P50 Pro flagship smartphones

Technology

Government expert panel recommends conducting trials on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN

India

Latest Business News

Leher, IIM Bangalore's SIGMA club collaborate for product management competition

Business

Alphabet Inc. beats all-time record with $61.9 billion revenue

Business

Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade

Business

Here are all the key points from Microsoft's earnings report

Business

Apple posts record earnings in this quarter. Reason is iPhone

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business

Bombay Stock Exchange News

Sensex drops over 250 points in early trade

Business

Sensex rises over 150 points in early trade

Business

Zomato makes stellar stock market debut; lists at 53% premium

Business

Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade

Business

Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade

Business
Trending Topics