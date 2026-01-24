Sensex sinks over 770 points as FIIs sell, rupee wobbles

Why does this matter?

Big money from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) is still flowing out—₹4,113.4 crore sold on Friday alone, adding up to ₹36,591.01 crore this month.

Sectors like media (-2.37%), real estate (-3%), and PSU banks (-1.57%) all took hits.

Even popular stocks weren't spared: Adani Ports & SEZ fell 5.74%.

Only a few names like Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints managed small gains.