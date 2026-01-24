Sensex sinks over 770 points as FIIs sell, rupee wobbles
Friday was rough for Indian markets—Sensex dropped 770 points to close at 81,537.70, and Nifty slipped nearly 1% too.
Losses hit across the board, with midcaps and smallcaps taking a bigger hit than large-caps as investors got cautious in a shaky market.
Why does this matter?
Big money from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) is still flowing out—₹4,113.4 crore sold on Friday alone, adding up to ₹36,591.01 crore this month.
Sectors like media (-2.37%), real estate (-3%), and PSU banks (-1.57%) all took hits.
Even popular stocks weren't spared: Adani Ports & SEZ fell 5.74%.
Only a few names like Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints managed small gains.
What else is happening?
The rupee recovered modestly after hitting record lows as RBI intervention helped curb volatility, but remained weak at 91.77 per US dollar.
Meanwhile, the India VIX index jumped over 6%, showing that investors are feeling pretty jittery right now.