Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty50 near 25,680
Business
Markets started Tuesday on a cautious note thanks to global tensions, with the Nifty 50 slipping at the open.
By mid-morning, gains in IT stocks helped pare losses, while banking stocks were under pressure.
Foreign funds sold nearly ₹1,000 crore in shares
Big investors were making moves—foreign funds sold nearly ₹1,000 crore in shares while Indian institutions bought even more.
At the same time, India's trade deficit widened to a three-month high of $34.68 billion in January, adding some pressure on the economy.
Metals stocks took a hit while FMCG names saw small gains.
Analysts expect markets to stay choppy but see support from strong banks and better earnings ahead.
If you're watching for trends, the Nifty was near 25,682.