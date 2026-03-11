Sensex tanks 1,300 points, Nifty hits 10-month low: What's up
Indian markets had a rough Wednesday (March 11, 2026): Nifty fell to a 10-month low at 23,866.85, dropping 1.63%, while Sensex lost over 1,300 points.
The big reason? Worries over the Iran-U.S.-Israel conflict in West Asia and fears that oil supplies could get hit.
Banking stocks were among the biggest losers
This isn't just about numbers: over ₹5 lakh crore in market value vanished in a day, with banking and finance stocks taking a big hit.
If you invest or follow the economy, these swings can impact everything from your portfolio to job prospects.
Geopolitical tensions and their potential economic impact
Rising geopolitical tension is making investors nervous: there's talk of higher inflation and a weaker rupee (around 91.85-91.92 against the dollar).
Foreign investors are pulling out money, and market volatility (measured by India VIX) spiked about 11.4% during the session.