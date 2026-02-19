Sensex tanks 713 points, Nifty slips to 25,604
Business
The Indian stock market had a rough Thursday—Sensex dropped 713 points to 83,021 and Nifty slipped 214 points to 25,604.
This sudden fall wiped out early gains and erased ₹2.73 lakh crore in investor wealth, breaking a three-day winning streak.
Factors behind market crash
Uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve possibly raising interest rates made investors nervous, with some worried money might flow out of India.
Rising crude oil prices due to US-Iran tensions added more pressure.
Most sectors took a hit, especially banking, auto, and metal stocks.