Sensex tanks 900 points, Nifty settles just above 23,600 mark
Indian stock markets took another hit this morning, with the Sensex dropping over 900 points and Nifty opening around 23,606, just above 23,600.
This follows a rough Wednesday and continues the recent losing streak.
What's behind the market mayhem
If you're invested or just curious about what's shaking up the markets, here's the scoop:
heavy selling by foreign investors, rising global tensions, especially between the US and Iran, and a sharp jump in oil prices are making things rocky.
Market volatility is way up too.
Nifty's key support and resistance levels
Banking and auto stocks are feeling it most: Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance led losses.
On top of that, Nifty is trading near key support levels, hinting at more choppy days ahead.
If you're tracking numbers: support sits around 23,400 to 23,500; resistance at 23,800 to 24,000.