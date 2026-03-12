Sensex tanks 913 points as US-Iran conflict escalates
Indian stock markets took a hit this Thursday as the U.S.-Iran conflict ramped up, with the Sensex dropping 913 points and the Nifty falling below 23,600.
In recent weeks, investors have seen significant value wiped out from the markets.
Foreign investors are pulling out big money
Foreign investors are pulling out big money, selling off ₹6,267 crore in shares just yesterday, which coincided with rupee weakness and made markets even shakier.
Meanwhile, domestic investors are trying to steady things by buying in.
Rising oil prices (above $100 per barrel) are also making life tough for sectors like autos and banking.
Experts expect more volatility ahead
Analysts expect more ups and downs ahead as global tensions keep oil prices high and foreign selling continues.
Even with some support from local investors, experts say we're probably in for a bumpy ride for now.