Sensex tanks nearly 600 points in early trade

Astha Oriel
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 11:48 am
The 30-share BSE index was trading 596.78 points lower at 51,747.67 in initial deals

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged nearly 600 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights ICICI Bank, SBI and L&T amid a steep correction in global equities. The 30-share BSE index was trading 596.78 points or 1.14 percent lower at 51,747.67 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 175.35 points or 1.12 percent to 15,508.

Here are the gainers and losers

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over two percent, followed by L&T, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Maruti, and SBI. On the other hand, NTPC, HUL, Sun Pharma, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

FIIs purchased shares worth Rs. 2,680 crore on Friday

In the previous session, Sensex ended 21.12 points or 0.04 percent higher at 52,344.45, while Nifty inched 8.05 points or 0.05 percent lower to 15,683.35. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs. 2,680.57 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Weakening Rupee, rising crude prices aggravated investors' concerns

"Domestic markets do not look to be inspiring as of now," Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities said. "Indian equities saw profit booking last week led by weak global cues. Undoubtedly, weakening INR, rising crude prices and doubts over the sustainability of FIIs flow due to taper talk in the US aggravated investors' concerns," he added.

Brent crude was trading at $73.90 per barrel

"While India's daily caseload falling below 60,000 offers comfort, the indication of a third wave in the next 6-8 months in the country has raised fresh concerns," Modi noted. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo were trading with heavy losses in mid-session deals. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.53 percent higher at $73.90 per barrel.

