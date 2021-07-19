Home / News / Business News / Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade
Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade

Nikita Gupta
Sensex was trading 0.97 percent lower at 52,624.52

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 500 points in early trade on Monday, tracking heavy losses in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid weak cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index was trading 515.54 points or 0.97 percent lower at 52,624.52 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 146.75 points or 0.92 percent to 15,776.65.

In this article
Gains and losses

Who were the top gainers and losers?

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over two percent, followed by HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Titan, PowerGrid, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. In the previous session, Sensex had ended 0.04 percent lower at 53,140.06, while Nifty slipped 0.80 points or 0.01 percent to 15,923.40.

Expert talks

Sub-par June quarter performance can weigh on overall financials

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs. 466.30 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data. "Domestic equities do not look to be inspiring currently. Sub-par June quarter performance reported by HDFC Bank during the weekend along with visible stress in asset quality can weigh on overall financials," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Global markets

Brent crude was trading at $72.74 per barrel

Asian shares fell across the board, as pessimism took hold following rising COVID-19 infections regionally and Wall Street's first weekly loss following three weeks of gains. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo were trading with heavy losses in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.16 percent to $72.74 per barrel.

