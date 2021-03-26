Reddit parts way with controversial employee after site-wide protests

"As of today, the employee in question is no longer employed by Reddit. We built a relationship with her first as a mod and then through her contractor work on RPAN. We did not adequately vet her background before formally hiring her," wrote Huffman.
"You've completely ignored the real issue: the person you have hired is, at best, sympathetic to pedophilia....I don't condone doxxing virtually anyone, but what you're describing isn't doxxing. It's posting the name of a public figure," says Reddit user ModronMan.