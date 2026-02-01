SEZs can now sell products in India at reduced duties
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced that certain Special Economic Zone (SEZ) factories can now sell some of their products within India at reduced duties—a one-time move to help them deal with global trade disruptions.
SEZs have powered India's exports
SEZs have powered India's exports, but they've struggled since losing tax perks and facing tough import duties on local sales.
This new concession could help them fill unused capacity, create jobs, and bring more world-class products to Indian shoppers.
Industry representatives said this step makes SEZs more attractive and supports "Make in India" goals—good news for anyone rooting for local industry and fresh opportunities.