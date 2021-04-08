Indian social media platform ShareChat raises $502 million, becomes unicorn

"Moj is well-positioned to seize the opportunity presented by the growth of short video in India. We are impressed with the team's understanding of these rapidly evolving technologies and its ability to execute quickly," said Scott Shleifer, partner at Tiger Global.
"With this infusion of capital we would continue to aggressively grow our user base, build a world-class organization in India and the US and further strengthen our creator community, artificial intelligence-powered recommendation engine and platform health," said Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder of ShareChat.