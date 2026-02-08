Silver ETFs crash up to 21% in a week
Silver ETFs took a big hit this week, dropping as much as 21%.
Axis Silver ETF slid from ₹275 to ₹216.86, while DSP, SBI, and Kotak Silver ETFs also saw sharp falls.
The crash follows a stretch of wild price swings in the silver market.
Silver's wild price swings
Silver prices on global exchanges fell over 9% in a day and more than 30% across two sessions—way more volatile than gold lately.
A stronger US dollar and investors cashing out after recent highs made things worse.
On top of that, margin hikes by exchanges forced many traders to exit their positions quickly, making the drop even steeper.
Suggestion for patient investors
Some analysts think this could be an opportunity for patient investors.
They suggest buying silver on MCX (domestic futures) gradually above ₹2,70,000 with targets around ₹2,78,000-₹2,84,000.