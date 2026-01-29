Silver prices jump 60% in January, almost touching ₹3.88 lakh/kg
Silver just had a wild month—prices shot up nearly 60% in January, reaching ₹3,87,954 per kg on MCX.
Globally, silver soared to $119 an ounce, up nearly 60% year-to-date.
This is one of the biggest monthly leaps seen in years.
Why does this matter?
Silver isn't just for jewelry—its use in tech and renewable energy is booming.
With supply tight and demand growing fast, especially from electronics and green energy sectors, silver's become more appealing than gold for many.
Plus, it's seen as a safe spot for your money when currencies or global politics get shaky.
What's behind the surge?
A mix of things: US President Donald Trump's new tariff threats made investors nervous and pushed them toward safer bets like silver.
The US Fed holding interest rates steady also weakened the dollar, making silver even more attractive.
Lots of first-time buyers across Asia and Europe are jumping in too—adding extra fuel to the fire while supply stays tight.