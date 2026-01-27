Silver smashes records at ₹3.6L/kg; gold not far behind

If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, these surges show how global uncertainty—like Trump's new tariffs and a weaker rupee—are making precious metals more attractive. With silver surging recently and experts broadly bullish about further gains over the medium to long term, it's clear that demand isn't slowing down anytime soon.

What's pushing prices up?

It's a mix of things: supply is tight while industries need more silver for electronics and AI data centers.

Plus, with economic jitters worldwide and geopolitical tensions in the air, both silver and gold are getting extra attention as safer places to park money right now.