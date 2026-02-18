Sitharaman pitches India as top global business destination
Business
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman caught up with 35+ Norwegian CEOs and investors in Oslo, pitching India as a top spot for global business.
She talked up the 2026-27 Budget's focus on making rules simpler and highlighted how India is still leading as the world's fastest-growing major economy.
Discussion on India's expanding trade architecture
The group zeroed in on hot sectors like renewables, carbon capture, rare earths, and shipping.
Norway's business leaders appreciated India's stable policies and ongoing reforms.
They also discussed India's expanding trade architecture, including agreements with EFTA, the EU, the UK, and the US.