Sitharaman presents her 9th Union Budget: Highlights

This budget is all about boosting jobs and growth in 10 key areas like agriculture, manufacturing, MSMEs, and energy.

There's a major move to simplify taxes—if you earn up to ₹12 lakh a year (or ₹12.75 lakh with deductions), you pay zero income tax under the new regime.

Plus, there's more foreign investment coming in insurance and a big push for better city infrastructure and rural drinking water.

Basically: more opportunities, simpler taxes, and some real upgrades where they matter most.