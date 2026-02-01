Sitharaman presents her 9th Union Budget: Highlights
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just rolled out her ninth Union Budget, bumping up capital spending to ₹12.2 lakh crore for 2026-27—a noticeable jump from last year.
The ₹15.48 lakh crore figure refers to effective capex for FY26 when adjusted for grants-in-aid for capital asset creation, not to FY27.
This budget is all about boosting jobs and growth in 10 key areas like agriculture, manufacturing, MSMEs, and energy.
There's a major move to simplify taxes—if you earn up to ₹12 lakh a year (or ₹12.75 lakh with deductions), you pay zero income tax under the new regime.
Plus, there's more foreign investment coming in insurance and a big push for better city infrastructure and rural drinking water.
Basically: more opportunities, simpler taxes, and some real upgrades where they matter most.