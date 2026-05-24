Six of top 10 firms add 74,111.57cr, Reliance gains 25,000cr Business May 24, 2026

India's biggest companies just got even richer last week; six out of the top 10 added a combined approximately ₹74,111.57 crore to their market value.

Reliance Industries led the pack, boosting its valuation by nearly ₹25,000 crore and keeping its spot as the country's most valuable company.

The Sensex nudged up a bit too, despite all the global uncertainty and rupee swings.