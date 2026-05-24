Six of top 10 firms add 74,111.57cr, Reliance gains 25,000cr
India's biggest companies just got even richer last week; six out of the top 10 added a combined approximately ₹74,111.57 crore to their market value.
Reliance Industries led the pack, boosting its valuation by nearly ₹25,000 crore and keeping its spot as the country's most valuable company.
The Sensex nudged up a bit too, despite all the global uncertainty and rupee swings.
TCS, ICICI Bank jump, Airtel drops
TCS and ICICI Bank also saw solid jumps in their market caps: TCS added ₹19,339 crore and ICICI Bank grew by ₹14,516 crore.
LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Larsen & Toubro made smaller gains.
On the flip side, Bharti Airtel took the hardest hit with a drop of over ₹20,000 crore in value. HDFC Bank, SBI, and Hindustan Unilever also slipped a bit.
Despite these ups and downs, Reliance stays on top with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel right behind.