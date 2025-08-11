Next Article
SJVN's stock rises ahead of board meeting for Q1 results
SJVN's stock jumped 2% to ₹93.98 on Monday, standing out on the Nifty Midcap 150 just before its board meets to approve Q1 results for June 2025.
The buzz comes after some rollercoaster quarters and shifting market moods.
Revenue and profit rollercoaster ride
The company's quarterly revenue has been all over the place—hitting ₹1,026 crore last September but dropping to ₹504 crore by March.
Net profits followed a similar ride, even dipping into losses recently.
Still, if you zoom out, SJVN's annual revenue has grown steadily since 2021, though profits have slipped.
Regular dividends cushion the blow
Despite the ups and downs, SJVN keeps rewarding shareholders with regular dividends—including an interim payout of ₹1.15 per share this February—which helps soften the blow from unpredictable earnings.