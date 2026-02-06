S&P 500 dips into negative territory for the year
The S&P 500 fell 1.2% on Thursday, dipping into negative territory for the year, according to MarketWatch, after a multi-day selloff.
The Dow and Nasdaq also dropped, as concerns about the labor market and market volatility unsettled investors.
Tech stocks take a beating
If you're investing or just watching your money, these drops mean portfolios everywhere are feeling the heat.
Most S&P sectors were down, tech stocks took a beating—Microsoft is now in bear market territory—and even bitcoin slid below $63,000, losing half its value since October.
Job market jitters and investor fears
It all comes down to jobs and nerves: December job openings hit their lowest since 2020, layoffs are rising, and investors are spooked about where the economy's headed next.
