SpaceX workers now face tougher rules to protest at work
SpaceX just scored a win—US labor officials have dropped a case about the firing of eight engineers who called out Elon Musk in an open letter, alleged in a complaint filed in 2024.
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said it no longer has authority here, since another agency—the National Mediation Board (NMB)—now oversees SpaceX because of its licensed space flights.
Implications of the shift
This shift means SpaceX workers now face tougher rules if they want to organize or protest at work, since NMB oversight makes unionizing harder and limits strikes.
The timing also follows leadership changes at the NLRB after an August 2025 appeals-court decision.
As engineer Paige Holland-Thielen put it, there's real worry about "declawing the NLRB."
With big companies like Amazon eyeing similar moves, this could shape how tech and aerospace workers push for their rights going forward.