SpaceX workers now face tougher rules to protest at work

Implications of the shift

This shift means SpaceX workers now face tougher rules if they want to organize or protest at work, since NMB oversight makes unionizing harder and limits strikes.

The timing also follows leadership changes at the NLRB after an August 2025 appeals-court decision.

As engineer Paige Holland-Thielen put it, there's real worry about "declawing the NLRB."

With big companies like Amazon eyeing similar moves, this could shape how tech and aerospace workers push for their rights going forward.