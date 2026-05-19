Starbucks Korea CEO Sohn Jeong-hyun ousted after 'Tank day' campaign

Starbucks Global vows probe after backlash

People were quick to react. Many canceled memberships, demanded refunds, and even destroyed Starbucks merchandise in protest.

President Lee Jae Myung called out the campaign for being disrespectful to Gwangju victims.

Shinsegae's E-Mart shares took a hit (down 5.5%), and both Starbucks Korea and Shinsegae Group apologized publicly.

Starbucks Global also promised tighter controls and an investigation so this doesn't happen again.