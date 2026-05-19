Starbucks Korea CEO Sohn Jeong-hyun ousted after 'Tank day' campaign
Starbucks Korea's CEO, Sohn Jeong-hyun, was let go after a marketing campaign called "Tank Day" caused a huge stir across the country.
The promotion dropped on Democratization Movement Day and featured tumblers with the phrase "put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'," a nod that unintentionally touched a nerve, since the day remembers the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, where military tanks brutally suppressed pro-democracy protests.
Starbucks Global vows probe after backlash
People were quick to react. Many canceled memberships, demanded refunds, and even destroyed Starbucks merchandise in protest.
President Lee Jae Myung called out the campaign for being disrespectful to Gwangju victims.
Shinsegae's E-Mart shares took a hit (down 5.5%), and both Starbucks Korea and Shinsegae Group apologized publicly.
Starbucks Global also promised tighter controls and an investigation so this doesn't happen again.