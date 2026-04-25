Startups raise $66 million this week, down 33% from last year
Business
Startups raised $66 million this week, a 33% drop from last year's $100 million for the same period. Still, that's a solid jump from last week's $46.2 million.
Deals were fewer too (21 vs. 33 last year), but the action was focused on some buzzy sectors.
Fintech, AI and gaming lead funding
Fintech, AI, and gaming grabbed most of the spotlight. Top investors like Rainmatter, All In Capital, and Blume Ventures each closed two deals.
Highlights included Oolka (a fintech startup) landing $14 million led by Accel India, and M (an AI virtual assistant for home maintenance) raising ₹102 crore from Peak XV Partners and Blume Ventures.
Even LightFury Games scored $11 million with backing from Blume Ventures and a little star power from MS Dhoni.