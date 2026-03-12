Stellantis raises €5 billion via hybrid bond offering

The bond sale was split into three parts: €2.2 billion with a 6.25% rate (locked until 2031), €1.8 billion at 6.875% (until 2034), and £865 million at 8.25% (until 2032). The issuance fulfills an authorization previously granted by Stellantis's Board of Directors to issue up to €5 billion in perpetual subordinated hybrid bonds.

Stellantis's EV bet backfires, prompts shift to hybrids

After taking a hit of €22.2 billion because electric vehicle sales didn't take off as hoped, Stellantis is now betting more on hybrids and traditional engines instead of going all in on electric vehicles.

The company plans to share its updated business strategy on May 21, a move that could shape what's next for some of the world's most iconic car brands.