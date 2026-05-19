Stocks slump as AI valuations and rising yields pressure markets Business May 19, 2026

Stocks took a hit on Tuesday, with futures for the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Dow all dropping.

Investors are getting nervous about whether AI companies are really worth their sky-high prices, especially as bond yields climb.

The semiconductor sector got hammered. Micron Technology shares slid nearly 2% after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 6% in just two days.