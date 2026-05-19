Stocks slump as AI valuations and rising yields pressure markets
Stocks took a hit on Tuesday, with futures for the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Dow all dropping.
Investors are getting nervous about whether AI companies are really worth their sky-high prices, especially as bond yields climb.
The semiconductor sector got hammered. Micron Technology shares slid nearly 2% after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 6% in just two days.
Blackstone Google $5B AI cloud project
Big news from Blackstone and Google (they're teaming up for a $5 billion AI cloud project) made rivals like CoreWeave and Nebius tumble in premarket trading.
Rising Treasury yields (the 10-year is now above 4.6%) are making investors even more cautious.
Meanwhile, Brent crude prices fell by 1% as tensions eased around Iran's nuclear talks, giving markets a bit of breathing room despite inflation worries.