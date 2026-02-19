Summit Day 4: BharatGen Param2 launched, GPUs added to cluster

Day four at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam brought big moves for India's AI scene. The government is adding more than 20,000 GPUs to boost startups (bringing the total to more than 58,000), and BharatGen Param2—an AI model that supports 22 Indian languages—was launched at the summit.

AI casebooks and data center updates Tata Group and OpenAI unveiled India's first AI-optimized data center, ready to scale up from 100 MW to a massive one gigawatt.

The government also shared six casebooks with over 170 real-world AI examples across health, agriculture, education and more.

Who spoke today? Speakers included PM Modi, French President Macron, UN Secretary-General Guterres, plus tech leaders like Mukesh Ambani, Sam Altman (OpenAI), and Sundar Pichai (Google)—highlighting just how much the world is watching India's AI journey.