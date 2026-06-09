Sun Pharma plans $12bn Organon buy with possible SBI backing Business Jun 09, 2026

Sun Pharma is making headlines with its plan to buy US-listed Organon & Co. for a whopping $12 billion, and the State Bank of India (SBI) might chip in up to $1 billion to help make it happen.

SBI is talking with big global banks like Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Mitsubishi UFJ about the financing.

If it goes through, this will be one of the biggest overseas buys ever by an Indian company.