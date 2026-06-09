Sun Pharma seeks $12 billion Organon buy, SBI considers funding

February 2026 rule enables public banks

This is a big shift: previously, Indian banks were not allowed to fund such takeovers.

A rule change in February 2026 opened the door for public-sector banks like SBI to support Indian companies going global.

Usually, firms had to rely on foreign lenders or shadow banks for these deals.

Now, with partnerships like SBI's tie-up with Japan's MUFG, Indian banking is getting more involved in international mergers and acquisitions action.