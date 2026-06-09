Sun Pharma seeks $12 billion Organon buy, SBI considers funding
Sun Pharma is looking to buy US-listed Organon & Co. for $12 billion, and the State Bank of India (SBI) might chip in with up to $1 billion.
If SBI's board gives the green light, it will join big global banks like Citigroup, JPMorgan, and MUFG in backing one of the largest overseas buys ever by an Indian company.
February 2026 rule enables public banks
This is a big shift: previously, Indian banks were not allowed to fund such takeovers.
A rule change in February 2026 opened the door for public-sector banks like SBI to support Indian companies going global.
Usually, firms had to rely on foreign lenders or shadow banks for these deals.
Now, with partnerships like SBI's tie-up with Japan's MUFG, Indian banking is getting more involved in international mergers and acquisitions action.