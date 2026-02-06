Sun TV's profit dips 10.7% in Q3 FY26 Business Feb 06, 2026

Sun TV just posted a 10.7% drop in profit for the third quarter of FY26, with net profit at ₹324 crore versus ₹363 crore last year.

Interestingly, overall revenue still grew 4% to ₹862 crore, showing the company is finding ways to stay afloat even as profits dip.