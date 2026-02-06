Sun TV's profit dips 10.7% in Q3 FY26
Business
Sun TV just posted a 10.7% drop in profit for the third quarter of FY26, with net profit at ₹324 crore versus ₹363 crore last year.
Interestingly, overall revenue still grew 4% to ₹862 crore, showing the company is finding ways to stay afloat even as profits dip.
Domestic subscription revenue grew 8.86%
While domestic subscription revenue grew 8.86% to ₹472.99 crore, ad money slid to ₹292 crore from last year's ₹332 crore.
This squeeze meant operating profit (EBITDA) also slipped 5.6% to ₹419.6 crore, and margins aren't quite as strong as before.
Shareholders will get an interim dividend
Shareholders will get an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share this time.