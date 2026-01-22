Supreme Court delays decision on Trump's tariff powers

Why should you care?

Trump has warned he'll hit several European countries with up to 25% tariffs unless they support his Greenland plans—something that could get paused if the court rules against him.

Still, experts think the administration will just try another legal route to bring the tariffs back.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the administration's use of IEEPA, saying the move was a "geopolitical decision" and that "the national emergency is avoiding the national emergency."

All this means businesses (and probably prices) are in limbo for now.