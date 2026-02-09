Supreme Court orders ED probe into Anil Ambani's firms Business Feb 09, 2026

A massive banking fraud—over ₹40,000 crore—is under investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) set up a special team to look into companies linked to Anil Ambani's group.

The Supreme Court ordered this move, zeroing in on Reliance Communications, Reliance Home Finance, and Reliance Commercial Finance.

These firms reportedly took huge loans from banks like SBI; the petition says Reliance Communications and its subsidiaries received loans of ₹31,580 crore from a consortium led by SBI over several years, but much of the money was later found diverted through evergreening schemes and related parties.