Swara Baby Products backed by FirstCry to file ₹1,000Cr IPO

Revenue grew from ₹545Cr to ₹943Cr

Started in 2021, Swara Baby now makes everything from diapers to sanitary napkins across four factories in Madhya Pradesh.

It has teamed up with global giants like P&G and Kimberly-Clark, growing its revenue from ₹545 crore to ₹943 crore in just two years.

With India's diaper market projected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2025 to $3.18 billion by 2034, Swara Baby looks ready for a bigger stage.