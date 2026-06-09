Swara Baby Products backed by FirstCry to file ₹1,000Cr IPO
Business
Swara Baby Products, backed by FirstCry, is gearing up for an IPO of up to ₹1,000 crore and will file its draft papers with SEBI in June.
The offer will include new shares and some shares sold by current investors.
JM Financial and Avendus Capital are handling the process.
Revenue grew from ₹545Cr to ₹943Cr
Started in 2021, Swara Baby now makes everything from diapers to sanitary napkins across four factories in Madhya Pradesh.
It has teamed up with global giants like P&G and Kimberly-Clark, growing its revenue from ₹545 crore to ₹943 crore in just two years.
With India's diaper market projected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2025 to $3.18 billion by 2034, Swara Baby looks ready for a bigger stage.