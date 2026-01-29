Swiggy's revenue soars, but losses still bite in Q3 FY26
Swiggy just posted a big jump in revenue—up 54% to ₹6,148 crore compared to last year.
But even with all that growth, the company's losses widened to ₹1,065 crore for the quarter.
That's 33% higher than last year, though slightly better than last quarter.
Food delivery is booming—but costs are too
Swiggy's main food delivery business keeps growing fast: revenue from this segment rose 24.6% to ₹2,041 crore, and people placed more orders than ever (GOV up 20.5%).
But running the show isn't cheap—total expenses shot up by nearly half to ₹7,298 crore.
Instamart is growing fast—and burning cash
Swiggy's quick-commerce arm Instamart saw its order value more than double this year and now handles over 100 million orders.
Still, it lost ₹908 crore this quarter alone as Swiggy keeps investing heavily in expanding dark stores and reaching new users (monthly users on the Swiggy platform jumped 37%).
The bet: growth today will pay off tomorrow—even if profits are on hold for now.