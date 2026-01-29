Swiggy's revenue soars, but losses still bite in Q3 FY26

Swiggy 's main food delivery business keeps growing fast: revenue from this segment rose 24.6% to ₹2,041 crore, and people placed more orders than ever (GOV up 20.5%). But running the show isn't cheap—total expenses shot up by nearly half to ₹7,298 crore.

Instamart is growing fast—and burning cash

Swiggy's quick-commerce arm Instamart saw its order value more than double this year and now handles over 100 million orders.

Still, it lost ₹908 crore this quarter alone as Swiggy keeps investing heavily in expanding dark stores and reaching new users (monthly users on the Swiggy platform jumped 37%).

The bet: growth today will pay off tomorrow—even if profits are on hold for now.