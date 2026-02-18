Tamil Nadu budget 2026-27: Welfare spending jumps to ₹98,857cr
Tamil Nadu announced a massive jump in its 2026-27 budget's total welfare-oriented expenditure—₹98,857 crore, up from ₹56,850 crore in FY20 (total welfare-oriented expenditure).
The focus is clearly on supporting education, healthcare, and rural development, aiming to make life better for disadvantaged communities.
Major cuts in funding for industries, water supply
This year's big highlight is the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme: the chief minister announced a one-time payment of ₹5,000 to 13 million women, and the annual payout under KMUT has been doubled to ₹12,000 from ₹6,000.
Spending on rural development crossed ₹9,353 crore and education remains steady at ₹9,083 crore.
Meanwhile, funding for industries dropped sharply to just ₹396 crore and water supply saw major cuts too—showing the state is putting social support first.