Tamil Nadu budget 2026-27: Welfare spending jumps to ₹98,857cr

Major cuts in funding for industries, water supply

This year's big highlight is the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme: the chief minister announced a one-time payment of ₹5,000 to 13 million women, and the annual payout under KMUT has been doubled to ₹12,000 from ₹6,000.

Spending on rural development crossed ₹9,353 crore and education remains steady at ₹9,083 crore.

Meanwhile, funding for industries dropped sharply to just ₹396 crore and water supply saw major cuts too—showing the state is putting social support first.