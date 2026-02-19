Tata Group partners with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise Business Feb 19, 2026

Tata Group is teaming up with OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT Enterprise across its companies, starting with TCS staff.

This move is part of Tata's push for AI-driven transformation, as India now has over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users—second only to the US.

OpenAI also becomes the first customer for TCS's new data center business.