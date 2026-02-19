Tata Group partners with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise
Tata Group is teaming up with OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT Enterprise across its companies, starting with TCS staff.
This move is part of Tata's push for AI-driven transformation, as India now has over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users—second only to the US.
OpenAI also becomes the first customer for TCS's new data center business.
TCS's new data center business
The partnership kicks off with a 100-megawatt data center and could scale up further.
There's a strong focus on keeping company data secure and local.
This fits into India's bigger AI investment wave.
India's AI boom
India is becoming a global hotspot for AI, with OpenAI expanding here. India is the company's second-largest market by user base.
The Tata-OpenAI deal shows how quickly Indian companies are embracing generative AI in everyday work.