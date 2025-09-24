Tata MF to launch hybrid long-short fund

Fund will invest in equities, debt, derivatives

The fund plans to put 65-75% into equities, 25-35% into debt or money market instruments, plus up to 10% in REITs or InvITs.

You'll need at least ₹10 lakh to get started across all Titanium SIF offerings.

There's a 1% exit load if you withdraw within a year.

What really sets this one apart is its use of short exposure and derivatives—tools that aren't so common in regular hybrid funds—to help balance risk and reward for investors who want something more dynamic than the usual mix.