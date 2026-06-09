Tata Sons board meets Friday, reviews 2026 results, not reappointment

Noel Tata criticizes $11B in losses

Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts (the group's biggest shareholder), isn't thrilled about the over $11 billion poured into loss-making ventures like Air India and Tata Digital.

He's suggested giving Chandrasekaran just two more years, enough time to plan for a new leader, instead of a full five-year extension.

Still, for now, the board is sticking to its agenda: reviewing numbers and strategies before talking about leadership changes.