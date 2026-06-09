Tata Sons board meets Friday, reviews 2026 results, not reappointment
Tata Sons's board is meeting this Friday, but it is keeping things strictly business: no discussions about Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment, even though his term ends in 2027 and there's been plenty of buzz.
Instead, the spotlight is on how the Tata Group performed financially in fiscal 2026 and what's next for the coming year.
Noel Tata criticizes $11B in losses
Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts (the group's biggest shareholder), isn't thrilled about the over $11 billion poured into loss-making ventures like Air India and Tata Digital.
He's suggested giving Chandrasekaran just two more years, enough time to plan for a new leader, instead of a full five-year extension.
Still, for now, the board is sticking to its agenda: reviewing numbers and strategies before talking about leadership changes.