Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran likely to get early extension

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is expected to be reappointed as Tata Sons's executive chairman for another five years, with the decision likely on February 24—well before his current term ends in 2027. The move comes after Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, unanimously backed him last year.

Under his leadership, Tata Group has made big investments Chandrasekaran's leadership has steered Tata Group through big changes, including investments estimated at $120 billion across semiconductors, electric-vehicle batteries and Air India.

His next term is all about turning those bold plans into real results—so expect more action and growth from one of India's biggest business groups.

His journey at Tata Group He started out at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), eventually becoming its CEO before taking over as chairman of Tata Sons in 2017.

He also leads boards at major companies like Tata Steel and Air India.

With nearly a decade at the top, he brings deep experience and a steady hand during this transformative phase.