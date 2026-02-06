Tata Steel profits soar 8x in Q3 FY26: Here's how
Tata Steel just posted a huge win for Q3 FY26—profits soared 8 times to ₹2,688 crore, way above what analysts guessed.
Revenue also climbed 6% to ₹57,002 crore, showing the company's strong momentum.
EBITDA shot up nearly 39%
EBITDA (basically earnings before big expenses) shot up nearly 39%, with profit margins improving too.
Company reports noted stronger demand in India and management initiatives to enhance production efficiency.
India was the star
India was the star: record steel deliveries and production boosted performance, contributing to consolidated revenue growth.
Meanwhile, Tata Steel's UK business had a tough quarter with lower deliveries and production.
The company did face some extra costs
The company did face some extra costs due to new Labor Codes—about ₹82 crore in total—but even that didn't slow down their impressive run this quarter.